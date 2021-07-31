RCMP are asking anyone with knowledge of the location of Jarrett or Bourke to come forward.

Alternatively known as Jarret, Bourke, age 31, was last seen near the Boat Launch Park in Inuvik on July 29, at approximately 4 p.m. He was wearing a grey sleevesless shirt and dark coloured sweatpants. He may have also been carrying a blue hoodie.

He is described as Indigenous, with black hair, though the sides of his head were recently shaved and the rest was dyed blonde. He has brown eyes, is 5’10 inches and weighs approximately 215 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, alternatively calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.