Inuvik RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Curtis Taylor to come forward.

Taylor, 37, was last seen Sept. 3 at roughly 11:30 p.m. He was leaving the Inuvik Regional Hospital and was expected to return.

RCMP say he hasn’t been heard from since and they are concerned for his well-being.

Taylor is described as 5’11″, weighing roughly 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans. He is also reported to have a cut on his forehead.

Anyone who has information about Curtis Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com . In the event of an emergency call, 911.