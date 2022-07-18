RCMP are asking the public for any information that could lead to the whereabouts of three stolen firearms.

Police responded to break and enter at a residence on Lagoon Road on July 12 in Inuvik. Police say jewelry and firearms were stolen.

One of the stolen firearms has since been recovered, however, three more remain at large.

The stolen firearms are a MK II semi-automatic .22 calibre handgun, a Mossberg pump-action, 12-gauge shotgun and a Hatsan 12-gauge shotgun.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.