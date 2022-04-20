Inuvik RCMP are reaching out to the public for help after two break and enters at Arctic Digital.

RCMP say two suspects broke a window at the computer supply store in the early morning hours of March 24 and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, on April 2, shortly after 1 a.m., two more suspects pried off the board over the broken window to break in. Police did not say if anything was stolen on the second incident, but did say they have obtained surveillance footage but have not yet been able to determine who is seen in the video and are reaching out to the public to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information on these crimes is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.