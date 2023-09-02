Inuvik Regional Hospital celebrated a milestone earlier this summer, marking its 20th year of operation.

A celebratory barbecue was held outside the hospital on July 21.

“This hospital is critical infrastructure for the Town of Inuvik and the communities in the Beaufort Delta, supporting the health and well being of all the residents of the entire Beaufort-Delta region,” said chief operating officer Roger Israel. “We are a full service hospital providing general physician clinic services, special physician clinic services, emergency room services, acute care inpatient services, labour and delivery services, surgical services, rehabilitation services. laboratory and diagnostic imaging services, home care services, public health, continuing care, community counselling services, youth counselling services, child and family services, and accommodations for our community members who have to travel for medical services.”

Israel noted the actual anniversary of the grand opening was July 16, but due to the Wildfire between Fort McPherson and Eagle Plains closed the Dempster Highway, so they couldn’t get the food up in time.

Replacing the original hospital that was built in 1957, the Inuvik Regional Hospital began operations in May of 2003. Construction was approved in 2000 and the official turning of the soil happened in September of that year. Work began in July 0f 2001. Movement from the old hospital to the Inuvik Regional Hospital started April 14 of 2003 and was completed by April 30. Since then, the hospital has delivered 2,298 babies and services 6,767 patients.

Covering 8,500 square metres, the Inuvik Regional Hospital is seven per cent larger than its predecessor. Within its walls are 25 long term care beds, 17 acute care beds, two beds for labour and delivery of children, and four day surgery beds, as well as two stretcher, three bassinets and two infant warmers.

Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority employs 275 employees in the Beaufort Delta region, with the Inuvik Regional Hospital acting as a central hub. The hospital also serves as an educational facility for medical school residents from the University of British Columbia and McMaster University. It was the first hospital to receive the “Baby-friendly initiative” designation in the Arctic and has been a participant in the moreOB Plus Program for over 15 years. This program helps improve the working knowledge of staff in the labour and delivery units.