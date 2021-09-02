Slo-Pitch season in Inuvik wrapped up with a three-day tournament Aug. 20-22. After 126 games at Peggy Curtis Field this summer, seven teams had played each other three times for a total of 18 games each. It was now time to see which one deserved the year’s crown. Teams were ensured a minimum three games and hit the diamond in spite of sporadic rain throughout the weekend. When the dust settled, Inuvik Construction were the last team standing.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling