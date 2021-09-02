Slo-Pitch season in Inuvik wrapped up with a three-day tournament Aug. 20-22. After 126 games at Peggy Curtis Field this summer, seven teams had played each other three times for a total of 18 games each. It was now time to see which one deserved the year’s crown. Teams were ensured a minimum three games and hit the diamond in spite of sporadic rain throughout the weekend. When the dust settled, Inuvik Construction were the last team standing.

Loni Ruben winds up for an incoming pitch during the opening game of the Inuvik Slo-Pitch League championship tournament Aug. 20. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Pat-Brian Tingmiak lets one fly during the opening game of the tournament as fans watch on. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Clinton Gordon prepares to wallop an incoming pitch as the outfielders ready for action. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sasha Nogasak steps forward to take a swing at an incoming pitch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tony Stefure lets loose on an incoming pitch as his team cheers him on. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jenn Parrot takes a swing at an incoming pitch as her team watches in anticipation. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Morris Nogasak pivots around first base as outfielders race to bring the ball back to the diamond. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tony Stefure throws a retrieved ball to first base before the runner reaches it. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Charlton Wolki races past third base to home as the ball bounces around the outfield. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo