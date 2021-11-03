Inuvik may be over 10,000 kilometres away from Sudan, but for many of its citizens the military coup that has crippled the nation is far to close to home.

Members of Inuvik’s Sudanese community gathered Oct. 30 at the Midnight Sun Mosque to voice their support for democracy in Sudan and to join Canadians across the nation to urge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step up their support for its people. The demonstration was part of a global march involving millions of Sudanese diaspora.

Sudan’s young democracy was thrown into crisis after the military began arresting civilian cabinet ministers — including the prime minister — on Oct. 25. The civilian led government was established in 2019 as a transitional government. This followed an earlier coup attempt by the military in September.

“I watched in horror as images of of civilian cabinet members’ arrests continue to be disseminated across social media,” said protest organizer Amier Suliman. “The internet has been disconnected and I cannot get in touch with members of my family and friends in Sudan.

“I am horrified as I do not have a clear understanding of what is occurring in Sudan due to the internet shutdown and disruption of telecommunication services.”

Sudan had been transitioning towards democratic elections, which were scheduled to be held in 2023, after the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the nation with an iron fist since he overthrew the democratic government in 1989 while it was engaged in peace talks to end an civil war with the south — which itself seceded and formed the Republic of South Sudan in 2011.

Bashir was convicted of corruption in Sudan in 2019 and sentenced to two years in prison. He is still wanted by the International Criminal Court for his involvement in the 2003 Darfur genocide where over 300,000 people were killed.

Since the military was forced to share power with civilians after the 2019 protests, it’s made several attempts to claw back power, including a massacre of protesters on June 3, 2019. The current leaders of the military coup, General General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan have deep links to previous military excursions.

Suliman called on the Canadian government to act now before it was too late to save Sudan’s democracy, condemn the coup and demand the military step aside. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is at the United Nations Conference of Parties 26 (COP 26), has not issued a statement on the matter. However, the United Nations and United States have warned the military it views its treatment of civilians as a “test” and have called for restraint. At least three civilians have been shot dead since Oct. 21.

“My loved ones believes in freedom, peace and justice and peacefully fought for it through non-violent demonstrations,” said Suliman. “I ask for (Trudeau) to not stand by idly as this coup threatens the prospects for the hopes and dreams of generations to be realized.

“We implore you to hold an emergency briefing on the situation in Sudan and swiftly condemn the actions of the generals.”