Ghouls and ghosts of the Beaufort Delta were dressed to the nines this Halloween. Readers submitted photos of their costumes over the last two weeks and here’s the second batch. Thanks to everyone who participated and Happy Halloween!

Quintin Colin, age 4, suits up as a commando for this Halloween. Photo courtesy of Rhea Kaye

Johnny Colin, age 1, shows off his caribou impression. Photo courtesy of Rhea Kaye

Morris Nogasak III, age 4, has the sad clown face figured out perfect. Photo courtesy of Mary Kaglik

Summer Nogasak, age 7, shows off her spring colours in her Moana costume. Photo courtesy of Mary Kaglik

Emerald Loreen, 12, is a creepy corpse this year. Photo courtesy of Caroline Jane

Mason Kimiksana, age 9, is giving Disco Stu a run for his money. Photo courtesy of Caroline Jane

Giselle Kimiksana, age 1, is at the wrong pole this year in her penguin costume. Photo courtsy of Caroline Jane

Lexi Chicksi is ready to rally the fans as a cheerleader. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook

Emerson Chicksi is all smiles in his Bendy costume. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook

Kamry Chicksi has her family spellbound as a witch from the film Hocus Pocus. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook