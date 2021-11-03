Quintin Colin, age 4, suits up as a commando for this Halloween. Photo courtesy of Rhea Kaye
Ghouls and ghosts of the Beaufort Delta were dressed to the nines this Halloween. Readers submitted photos of their costumes over the last two weeks and here’s the second batch. Thanks to everyone who participated and Happy Halloween!
Johnny Colin, age 1, shows off his caribou impression. Photo courtesy of Rhea Kaye
Morris Nogasak III, age 4, has the sad clown face figured out perfect. Photo courtesy of Mary Kaglik
Summer Nogasak, age 7, shows off her spring colours in her Moana costume. Photo courtesy of Mary Kaglik
Emerald Loreen, 12, is a creepy corpse this year. Photo courtesy of Caroline Jane
Mason Kimiksana, age 9, is giving Disco Stu a run for his money. Photo courtesy of Caroline Jane
Giselle Kimiksana, age 1, is at the wrong pole this year in her penguin costume. Photo courtsy of Caroline Jane
Lexi Chicksi is ready to rally the fans as a cheerleader. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook
Emerson Chicksi is all smiles in his Bendy costume. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook
Kamry Chicksi has her family spellbound as a witch from the film Hocus Pocus. Photo courtesy of Tasha Kasook
Alaina Noksana has by far the scariest costume this Halloween — and sound advice to go with it! Photo courtesy of John Glenna Noksana
