Inuvik’s first festival of 2022 will have wait a few more weeks.

On the day the festival was to begin, officials from the town’s tourism department announced the Inuvik Sunrise Festival was being postponed until Jan. 21 to 23.

“The 2022 Inuvik Sunrise Festival has been postponed due to the current Covid-19 conditions within the Beaufort Delta communities as well as strong weather conditions over the coming weekend,” reads the notice. “The postponement includes ALL schedule events and activities.

“The new proposed dates are 21-23 January, 2022 with more details to follow in the next few weeks.”

If the current outbreak doesn’t recede by the proposed dates, the notice notes the festival could be delayed again.

Several key events in the festival, including a two day mitt making workshop and several family skates, had already been postponed due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.