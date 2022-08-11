If you’ve been kicking yourself for not putting your name forward for Inuvik Town Council last October, your second chance has arrived.

Inuvik Town Council voted unanimously to hold a by-election for two Town Council seats on Oct. 17.

“We actually have three options,”said Mayor Clarence Wood. “Pass the motion to set the by-election date, appoint persons to the vacant position or leave the positions vacant until the next general election.

“I believe we had reached the consensus that we would have a by-election.”

There won’t be an advance vote and the lone polling station will be the Midnight Sun Complex. However, residents with mobility, timing or other issues with voting at the MSC on election day will have the option of voting by proxy.

Nominations will open Sept. 6 and close Sept. 19, with the opportunity to withdraw from the ballot closing Sept. 21. If there are not enough nominations by Sept. 19, the nomination period will be extended until Sept. 26.

Proxy vote forms will need to be completed by Oct. 12.

The would-be councillors terms begin Nov. 1.

One of the council seats was vacated by Donovan Arey, who told council he resigned for family reasons. The other seat was first held by the late Alfred Moses and Dez Loreen was then appointed to the council seat, both of which resigned.