Dez Loreen is throwing in the towel in the race to become Inuvik’s next mayor.

Previously, the 38-year-old town councillor had announced his intentions at the end of a March comedy show fundraiser for Arctic Paws.

“My life has changed since February,” he said. “My employment changed in April and I was made some pretty good offers from that point on. I’ve got a lot going on.

“Just looking with the wrestling and what I want to do with comedy, it just doesn’t gel with being a politician at that level right now.”

With his wrestling promotion Totally Arctic Wrestling beginning to take off, a VJing opportunity with MuchMusic legend Ed the Sock and a budding comedy career, Loreen said he just didn’t have the time commitment to focus on being Mayor.

He added he felt Clarence Wood, the only other person to put his name forward for the job so far, was the right man to lead Inuvik.

Loreen said he was still debating whether to seek another term as town councillor, saying he was proud of the work council has done over the past three years, but added his growing entertainment career is requiring more and more focus.

However, he didn’t rule out a mayoral run in the future.

“It’s tough, I had full intentions,” he said. “I’ve wanted to be mayor of Inuvik since high school, but I’m being realistic in that I don’t think it’s my time right now.”

“It’s a tough one right now, if I’m going to put my name forward for council again. I think there’s a lot more I can do on council. I think I’m worthy of it, but at the same time politics is a real fickle game. It takes a real thick skinned individual to let it slide off your back and take all the comments and the brunt of what is essentially a thankless job at times. So I’m going to sit down with my wife and daughter and we’re going to examine what’s on the plate for us. A lot of me wants to, but it is a big commitment.”

Live wrestling show next Sunday

He’s not wasting much time regretting his decision. Loreen said he’s already received clearance under the loosened Covid-19 requirements to have a live show and was racing to put one on within weeks.

The show will be Aug. 29 at the Chief Jim Koe Park performance pavilion.

“Wrestling does not have any prohibitions. There’s nothing against wrestling in the NWT,” said Loreen. “It’s just up to the venue as to their rules. It looks like its all green lights ahead.

“We’re going to put on a real show for Inuvik. We’re going under capacity at the pavilion, they said we could fit up to 270 people there, 90 people per bleacher. But we said we don’t need that, we’re going to play it safe and go 50 each so they’re spread out.”

Loreen had initially planned to host a live show last spring, but TAW Retribution had to be cancelled as the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic made their way north.

Recognizing a lot of people bought tickets, Loreen said anyone holding a ticket for TAW Retribution would get a free ticket into the new show, TAW Goldrush.

He wished his former political opponent the best.

“I fully back Clarence, I think he’s a great candidate for mayor,” he said. “Clarence is exactly the mayor that Inuvik should have.”

With Loreen’s withdrawal, Wood is now the sole person intending to run for mayor of Inuvik as of current. Nominations for the municipal election open Sept. 6 and close Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18.