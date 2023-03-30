Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler is calling on the GNWT to stop charging land lease fees and other charges to Indigenous people living on the land.

Rising in the legislative assembly on March 28, Semmler moved a motion raising concerns about passing laws or rules that conflict with final agreements and treaty rights.

Noting in particular the Inuvialuit Final Agreement states that Inuvialuit do not need to pay fees to exercise their rights to harvest or establish camps, she said, “We can’t and shouldn’t be passing legislation or regulations that are inconsistent with final agreements and treaty rights.”

Semmler’s motion received unanimous consent from all regular MLAs.

Cabinet abstained from voting and now must provide a response to the motion within 120 days.

Semmler is now asking for a recorded vote to pause fees on all Indigenous lease holders in the NWT.