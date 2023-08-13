A wildfire burning 12 kilometres outside of Inuvik is now 35,583 hectares in size, according to the NWT Live Fire map as of 4:15 Aug. 13.

The wildfire remains 12 kilometres away from the town.

There was confusion Aug. 12 when an update from NWT Fire stated that “Inuvik has issued an evacuation notice due to this wildfire. All residents should be ready to leave on short notice” which is the language used for Level 2 evacuation notice. However, the town remains at Level 1 or Evacuation Notice/Advisory – meaning residents “need to be aware of an increased risk to the community due to wildfire in the area, and to be prepared.”

The NWT Wildfire Update website still states that residents should be ready to leave on short notice as of 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13.

“Cooling temperatures and light precipitation is improving visibility,” reads the latest update. “Yesterday’s suppression operations on the southwest flank were successful, and the line worked by the crews remains cool. Assessments last night around 5.30pm of the southern area showed the fire was smouldering with only small flames, as well as three separate rain cells moving in over the area.

“Today, crews are continuing to action the fire, with two helicopters bucketing and tankers hitting hot spots on the head of the fire as soon as visibility improves enough for their operations.”

The town of Inuvik is asking all residents to do the following:

1. Review your household emergency plan

2. Ensure you have an emergency kit

3. Pre-register on the Evacuee Registration Portal

Environment Canada is forecasting 60 per cent chance of rain this evening and continuing tomorrow.