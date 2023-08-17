Activity along the Inuvik Wildfire EV014 has diminished but the town remains on evacuation notice.

An update was posted to the NWT Fire website at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

“Another day with very little change or activity. The Evacuation Notice remains in place and has not been escalated,” reads the notice. “The northeastern side of the fire is still active, but the intensity has diminished and it is currently a smouldering, creeping surface fire with little visible flame. The southwest flank of the fire is expected to continue to hold where it is until snow arrives.

“Bucketing operations continue. Yesterday crews hit hot spots that were identified, and a extra firefighter crew from Fort McPherson got a lot of gear ready for demobilization and reservicing.

“Infrared scanning will take place on Friday with assistance from Inuvik Fire Chief Brian Larman. Crews are monitoring the north side of the fire where a bit of increased fire activity is anticipated, but that activity is expected to stay at a low vigor surface fire.”

The Town of Inuvik is asking all residents to do the following:

1. Review your household emergency plan

2. Ensure you have an emergency kit

3. Pre-register on the Evacuee Registration Portal