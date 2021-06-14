After doing a reverse parade for its graduates last year, East Three Secondary School returned to a more traditional convocation in 2021. Staff, family and friends saw off this year’s 27 graduates on June 12 at the tennis courts next to the school. Congratulations to all the graduates across the Beaufort Delta!

Kieron Amos Sidney is joined by Twyla Amos as he walks out during the ceremony. Whereas last year parents drove their vehicles by grads, this year the grads were able to choose an escort. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Tyanna Bain is joined by Tyler Bain as she makes her way to the ceremony. Many grads were accompanied by siblings. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Marshall Brown is all smiles as he comes out in his gown. Many parents and grandparents handcrafted traditional shawls for the graduates. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Libby Day McLeod passes under the archway with Howie MacLeod in locked arms. The weather was perfect for an outdoor ceremony. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Nuhamin Gebeyehu is joined by Nibret Akalework as they make their way under the archway. The grads were in good spirits for their special day. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Mataya Gillis hugs Hudson Gillis as they make their way out to the ceremony. Many past graduates attended the ceremony to cheer on their friends. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Kaylin Harder is joined by Kristin Harder as they walk past the archway. Parents, grandparents, friends and siblings were beaming with pride for the new graduates. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Bonnie Jacobson and Taylor Jacobson share a cheer as they pass under the archway. For many of the graduates, getting to this point was a hard-earned victory. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Jacob Lennie-Blake is joined by Melissa Lennie during the grad march. The graduates were able to parade around the ceremony grounds with a chosen escort before the main speeches began. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Cassidy Lenne-Ipana is joined by Johnny Lennie as they share a laugh. With pleasant weather and the world before them, the graduates were beaming with excitement. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Kierra McDonald is joined by Kendall McDonald as they make their way under the archway. Graduates were all smiles on their special day. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Samuel Skinner is joined by Carolyn Hunter as they pass under the arches. Many parents had waited a long time for this special day. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Madison Francis smiles as she makes her way to give a speech during the main ceremony. Several of the students gave speeches to send the class of 2021 off into the world. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Alexia Baldwin comes forward to give a speech during the ceremony. Students reflected in a wild year where they overcame numerous challenges. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Kyran Alikamik nods to the camera while Nuhamin Gebeyehu watches the ceremonies. Students were carefully seated to ensure safe Covid-19 precautions. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Albilal Altaher comes forward to claim his diploma. After speeches were given, the students were awarded their certificates. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Krista Cudmore moves Charleigh Blake’s tassel as she hands her a diploma. While graduation is the end of high school, it really is only the beginning. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Krista Cudmore and Joshua DeKwant smile as he is handed his diploma. His family looked on from the audience. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Corbin Dempster is graduated from high school by Krista Cudmore as he is handed his diploma. Many of the students will be going on to post secondary down south. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Krista Cudmore and Jasmine Firth smile as Firth is handed her diploma. Teachers, parents and family alike joined the graduates in celebration. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Dominique Firth-Gruben comes forward to claim her diploma. Students waited patiently as the graduates were named out one-by-one. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Michael Ha is stoic as he accepts his diploma. The graduates will be moving on to many great things in their future. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Jacob Israel is all smiles as he accepts his diploma from Krista Cudmore. Graduates were happy to finally earn the prize they had been working so hard for. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Isobel Jellema took the Covid-19 safety precautions to the next level and kept herself safely masked for the occasion. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a good shot of her smiley-face boots. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Kimmy Larkin poses for the camera after receiving her diploma. The graduates wore their accomplishments with pride. photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society

Colin Mitchener accepts his diploma and returns to his seat. What lies in the future for our graduates? photo courtesy of Inuvialuit Communications Society