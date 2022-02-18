The City of Iqaluit’s 2022 budget was approved Feb. 18, retroactive to the start of the year.

The need for more long-term infrastructure investments by the territorial and federal governments were one of the issues officials raised when approving the budget.

“Reliable infrastructure is needed to improve the quality of life for our residents and support the economic growth of our city,” said Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell.

Other areas highlighted by city officials include a two per cent rate increase to the West 40 Landfill to prepare for its decommissioning and the construction of the Solid Waste Transfer Station and Landfill, a 0.5 per cent increase to water/sewage and a three per cent increase to property taxes.

The construction of a new city operations centre, additional street lighting, and $2.9 million in capital expenditures to address the work done on the water treatment plant during the 2021 water emergency are also on the table.

This budget will ensure Iqaluit retains a competitive edge in the years ahead, councillor Kyle Sheppard said.

“We must prepare our workforce for the challenges ahead,” he said. “Changes and increases to compensation structures are included in the 2022 budget to ensure compensation matches or exceeds market rates for similar positions.”