The Iqaluit Elders Home reopened on Jan. 31. The first resident was admitted on Feb. 2. Nunavut health minister John Main said he was happy to welcome clients back.

“I am happy to report that the new contractor, the Pimakslirvik Corporation, has staff in place,” Main said on Feb. 3.

A new resident will be admitted every week until the seven beds in the facility are filled.

“I would like to thank Department of Health staff and our partners with the Nunavut Housing Corporation for all their work to reopen the Elders Home,” Main added.

Renovations to the Elders Home include a new kitchen, flooring and paint, with new windows expected to be installed sometime in the spring or summer.

Pimakslirvik has roots in the Kivalliq region, managing health facilities in Chesterfield Inlet and Arviat.

Elders who were relocated to Ottawa’s Embassy West will be returning over the coming weeks based on their current assessed needs. Scheduling of clients returning from Ottawa will be dependent on the status of the Covid-19 outbreak at Embassy West.