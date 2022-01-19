On Jan. 16 around 4:30 p.m., Iqaluit Emergency Services responded to a kitchen fire in the 900 neighbourhood. Firefighters arrived and soon located the fire, extinguishing it. There was no spread to neighbouring units.

In a release by the City of Iqaluit, it says a functioning fire alarm and a working sprinkler system prevented this fire from escalating while notifying its residents and their neighbours of the fire. Two residents were displaced due to the incident.

Iqaluit Emergency Services would like to remind residents to evacuate their building when they hear a fire alarm, to call 867-979-4422 to report this occurrence once outside and to leave doors unlocked to allow firefighters to intervene quickly in an emergency.