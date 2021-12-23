Iqaluit is going into lockdown as Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced a case of Covid-19 in the territorial capital on Thursday.

“This case was identified late yesterday in an individual who has not left Iqaluit for more than a month,” said Patterson.

This has led the Department of Health to believe there is community transmission in Iqaluit. Anyone who has travelled from Iqaluit to another community since Dec. 15 is advised to self-monitor and call the Covid-hotline immediately.

“We won’t know if this is the Omicron variant for at least seven to 10 days,” said Patterson.

Effective at noon:

-All travel in and out of Iqaluit is restricted to essential purposes only, Iqalummiut can travel back in but anyone who isn’t triple vaccinated is advised to isolate for 14 days.

-Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

-Indoor gatherings are limited to five people.

-Indoor public gatherings, as well as libraries, galleries, and gyms are limited to 25 people, or 25 per cent capacity, the swimming pool is closed immediately and no group tours are allowed.

-The theatre, barbers, hairdressers and bars are closed. Restaurants are limited to takeout only.

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Arenas are limited to 25 people, or 25 per cent capacity with 25 spectators, there cannot be any team sports.

-Physical distancing must be maintained in stores and public spaces.

-Parks remain open but on-site buildings must close.

-Schools can open under these restrictions once the holidays are over.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms, including runny nose, cough or sore throat is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. Please do not go to the hospital or Iqaluit Public Health in person unless advised or it’s an emergency.