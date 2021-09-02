The Iqaluit Humane Society (IHS) is closing the doors to its current building, the non-profit organization announced on social media Sept. 2., ending a 15-year stint at its current location.

Nunavut’s only animal shelter had its building condemned by the City of Iqaluit due to a mould problem. The organization was given one year to find a new location, which it was unable to do.

It was also discovered that there wasn’t a formal lease in place for the location since 2010, leading the society and city to strike a temporary deal.

“Although a month extension was offered, we needed to move our items and winter gear before winter weather made that impossible and while helping hands were still available,” reads an IHS statement announcing the building closure.

The animal welfare group is now seeking land to place its trailer, which will be used as a temporary location until the organization is able to construct a new building.

The GoFundMe page for the new building — set up in October 2020 with a stated goal of $1 million — stood at $519,437 as of Sept. 2. The IHS is still hoping to raise the remaining amount.

Dogs that city staff catch will no longer be sent to the Humane Society once the city’s 72-hour hold ends.

“It has been a privilege to save over 10,000 animals since our doors have opened. We are trying our best to keep the faith that we will find land to own and build,” reads the IHS statement.