Inuit residing in Iqaluit can apply for $275 in Covid-19 food security vouchers through the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and Ayaya as of Jan. 12.

Those eligible must be 16 years of age or older as of March 31, 2022.

One voucher will be in the amount of $137.50 for Ventures Marketplace, the other worth $137.50 for Northmart.

All vouchers will be distributed by contactless home delivery Jan. 17 to 21.

To book home delivery, individuals must email qiavouchers@gmail.com and leave their house number, the names of all eligible Inuit ages 16 and over who live in that household, and a phone number. If they do not have access to email they can call 867-979-1484 and leave a message with the aforementioned information.

This is a one-time program.