The City of Iqaluit’s investigation team has found what is believed to be a historic underground fuel spill adjacent to the water treatment plant, located in an “inaccessible, below-ground void,” city hall stated on Tuesday afternoon.

Testing is being done to confirm that this is the source of the hydrocarbons that contaminated the city’s north clear well.

The municipality has reported the spill to the Government of Nunavut and has hired a professional firm to manage and remove the contaminants.

In addition, the city’s engineers are developing a site remediation plan.