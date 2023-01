Iqaluit RCMP have arrested a 33-year-old man for two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The incidents both took place on Monday, Jan. 9. The Valupharm Pharmacy and the CIBC bank each reported a robbery had taken place.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Jan. 24.

No other details were revealed by the RCMP at this time.