A pedestrian in Iqaluit was hospitalized with injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, and the driver, allegedly intoxicated, is accused of driving away after the incident.

The RCMP say officers responded at 159 Nipisa Road, near the Quickstop, at 5:35 p.m. The victim was taken to Qikiqtani General Hospital by ambulance. She remains in stable condition with “significant” injuries, according to police.

The Mounties later located the male suspect at his residence, with assistance from information provided by members of the public. The man was arrested and faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop and remain after an accident causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

The accused, whom the RCMP did not identify, is currently being held in jail until he attends his bail hearing.