Joanasie Akumalik

Community: Iqaluit

Age: 60

Family Status: Married, three children, five grandchildren

Career: Nanilavut Project Manager (Finding buried Inuit tubercolusis victims in the south) at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Volunteer or board experience?

Various local Education Boards, Baffin Regional Education Board, Nuavut Tribunal, Nunavut Implementation Training Committee, Hamlet Council, Housing Association Board, Caregivers committee, Anglican Church, Tikisigiarvik, City of Iqaluit Council (10 yr plus), BCC Advisory Committee, Embrace Life Council. I might have missed some.

Why are you running for MLA?

I would like to represent the people from Iqaluit, and residents of Nunavut. Speak for the people. I am a good communicator and listener. I understand both the Inuit traditional and European system. I would like to work with the multi-cultural population/community to suit their needs. There are some issues in Iqaluit that need to be improved, such as the cemetery and boat launching causeway. As many issues there are, the Liquor Act and the other Acts needs to some improvements to conform to Iqaluit and Nunavut needs.

Here are some issues I would like to keep an eye on (Iqaluit):

Community Safety; Mental Health; Infrastructure; Cemetery; Causeway; Daycare; Water; Business Community; Affordable Housing

Priorities: (Nunavut)

Community Safety; Infrastructure; Mental Health; Review non-passed territorial Acts; Representation of all regions; Balanced budget; Covid-free territory

How much influence should NTI have in territorial governance?

NTI must be allowed to participate at every and in any form that the Territorial government deals with.

Under the agreement:

PART 2: GOVERNMENT OBLIGATIONS

32.2.1 Government obligations under Section 32.1.1 shall be fulfilled by Government:

(a) providing Inuit with an opportunity to participate in the development of social and cultural policies, and in the design of social and cultural programs and services, including their method of delivery, in the Nunavut Settlement Area; and

(b) endeavouring to reflect Inuit goals and objectives where it puts in place such social and cultural policies, programs and services in the Nunavut Settlement Area

How urgent is combating climate change in Nunavut?

As much the territory is having to deal with other urgent issues, adaptation to climate change must not be overlooked. There should be a plan created with the help and with global, national, territorial and local organizations to create a strategic plan to deal with combating climate change.

How do you envision economic development in your riding?

Iqaluit is becoming a multi-cultural community and there are a lot of economic opportunities rising. More funding should be available for small businesses. I will ask the City of Iqaluit Council and its committee, what they would like to see done in four years. I would meet with the local businesses to ask what they want help with and what kinds of concerns the businesses community has, with territorial policies, regulations and or Acts.

Are you for or against mandatory vaccinations?

I strongly support the mandatory vaccinations. I had a daughter that caught Covid and a granddaughter tested postive for Covid when Covid came to Nunavut.