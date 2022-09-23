A plebiscite will be taking place in Iqaluit on October 24 to determine whether or not breweries will be be able to sell beer from their premises.

If approved, the brewery in Iqaluit will be allowed to apply for an off-premise licence to sell up to 12 355ml cans or bottles of beer a day to customers at their location.

Under the Nunavut Liquor Act, at least 60 per cent of voters are needed to vote yes to approve the change. If Iqalummiut vote no, then the sales licences remain unchanged.

Advanced voting will be placing place on October 17 along with general voting on October 24. A public information meeting regarding the plebiscite will be taking place on October 12.