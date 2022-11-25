Iqaluit RCMP reported a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Niqaungusiariaq and Road to Nowhere on Nov. 18.

The vehicle, a silver-coloured Caribou Cabs Dodge Caravan was reported stolen earlier outside the Inavvik apartment building.

Witnesses to the incident observed two individuals exiting the vehicle. They are described as one male with a buzz cut wearing all black clothing and one female with grey pants, black jacket and wearing a hood.

Iqaluit RCMP are asking anyone who has more information to call 867-979-1111.