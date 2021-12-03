Iqaluit RCMP are seeking tips from the public following the armed robbery of a taxi cab around midnight on Friday.

The suspect entered a Caribou Cabs taxi brandishing a knife and demanded money, according to the police.

The individual fled with cash, but there were no injuries.

The suspect could not be located despite an extensive search of the area, the Mounties stated.

The person being sought was was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call the Iqaluit detachment at 979-0123. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).