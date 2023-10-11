An unidentified man broke into the Amazon hub in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 30.

Iqaluit RCMP are asking for assistance in identifying the person captured on a security camera.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-0123.

The Amazon storage facility is located at 1540 Ungalliqpaat Cres., near the airport.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but willing to provide information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).