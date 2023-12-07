Iqaluit RCMP intercepted a 30-year-old man travelling to Clyde River who allegedly had 36 bottles of 60-ounce vodka in his luggage on Dec. 6.

The illegal liquor was subsequently seized, and the accused was arrested.

The as-yet unnamed suspect will be charged with illegally “keeping liquor under section 84 of the Liquor Act,” according to the police.

