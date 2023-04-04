Iqaluit RCMP executed a search warrant in March that resulted in around 90 grams of crack cocaine and $4,000 in cash being seized, the police force announced on April 4.

The search took place on March 2 in the 300s block of Iqaluit. Investigators arrested and charged both Ahmed Ghouili and Josephine Kilabuk with trafficking of a controlled substance as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both will be required to attend court on May 18.

The Mounties didn’t disclose any other details.

The RCMP encourages Nunavummiut to come forward and help get illegal drugs off the street. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or you can submit a secure web tip to www.nwtnutips.com or text NWTNUTIPS and your message to 274637.