On Dec. 21, S/Cst. (Special Constable) Mosesie Ikkidluak, stationed in Iqaluit was charged with three offences of sexual assault.

The range of charges occurred in the territorial capital from 2008 to Sept. 2021. This happened while Ikkidluak was off-duty, according to the RCMP.

“The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve,” said V Division Commanding Officer Amanda Jones.

“The criminal charges laid are very serious. These allegations do not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor does it represent what we stand for as a police service,” she added.

The RCMP stated no further information will be disclosed at this time.