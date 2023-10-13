A 30-year-old teacher’s aide at Nakasuk School in Iqaluit has been charged with four sex crimes.

Samuel Tagalik is facing charges of sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching, luring, and possession of child pornography, according to an Iqaluit RCMP news release issued during the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 13.

The charges date back to Sept. 25, following a police investigation.

Investigators are looking into historical incidents believed to have occurred in 2018, involving former students, the RCMP stated.

Tagalik’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Iqaluit.