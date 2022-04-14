On April 10, Iqaluit RCMP arrested Vincent Jeffrey, 33 after they found 3,000 grams of cannabis, what is believed to be 450 grams of magic (psilocybin) mushrooms and $1,600 during a traffic stop for a possible impaired driver.

Jeffrey was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired; possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule three substance; possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; and possession of over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

He will be appearing in the Nunavut Court of Justice on June 23.

As per Government of Nunavut legislation, the legal amount of cannabis anyone can carry on their person is 30 grams, residents can possess up to 150 grams at home.