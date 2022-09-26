Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association are inviting Iqalummiut to join a walk on September 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day, also known as Orange Shirt Day.

The walk will be in recognition of the ongoing impacts of residential schools and its effect on Survivors, their families and communities across Canada. It will start at the Igluvut building and end at Iqaluit Square (beside NorthMart).

September 30 events will be as follows:

Orange t-shirt distribution: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Moment of silence: 1:30 to 1:35 p.m.

Community walk from Igluvut Building to Iqaluit Square: 1:35 to 2:15 p.m.

Community parlak, hosted by 123GO: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.