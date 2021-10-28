True North Property Group has reached an agreement with the Piviniit Thrift Store to have building 778 serve as its new location.

In mid-October, Piviniit had to leave its 655 location due to the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre which operates the building, wanting the new space for additional programming.

The new location is only going to be a temporary solution as True North has plans to demolish 778 and construct new structure in its place in a few years time.

“We’re hopeful and it looks like we’re be able to stay for about three years in this location,” said Kira Bychok, chairperson of the Piviniit Thrift Store.

In the long-term they are looking to either purchase their own building or to get a long-term lease for a location.

It was quite a tight fit at the food centre, Bychok adds.

“It was only about 500 square feet and the building that we’re moving into is over a thousand square feet and that is more of what we need.”

Other companies had also offered up space to Piviniit, such as Northview, R and R Paints and Arctic Co-operatives.

Long-term they are looking for a location with a similar amount of space.

At the moment, Piviniit says that True North, and the community as a whole, have been gracious and supportive.

“I think (True North) recognized the need for a thrift store in the community and they wanted to do their best to help and they certainly did,” said Bychok.

Bychok recognized other groups and organizations who helped in the thrift store’s time of need, including the Qikiqtani Inuit Association which provided funding, the Uqsuq Corporation in providing subsidized fuel for the new location, Nunavut Moving Company who helped Piviniit move locations, as well as the Anglican Church, MLA Adam Lightstone and former duputy mayor Janet Brewster.

“The community was incredible, we received an outpouring of support from volunteers and former shoppers and we got a petition that got over 850 signatures on it. We’ve had people constantly asking us if we can help. The community support was overwhelming and we are incredibly grateful for it.”

The new location is expected to be open by mid-November, as it is expected to take a few weeks for Piviniit to organize and renovate the new space.