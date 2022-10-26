On October 20, Iqaluit RCMP recieved a report about an altercation at a residence.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two female victims who had sustained stab wounds. Both victims were transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Robert Flaherty, 34 was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of using a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of possession of property under $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with undertaking.

Flaherty’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 1, 2022, in Iqaluit.