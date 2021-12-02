Iqaluit’s Santa Claus Parade will feature a new twist this year, the City of Iqaluit announced on Thursday.

The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those who want to register floats can do so online.

Santa Claus will be entertaining visitors and taking pictures at the Elders Qammaq following the parade.

A new addition will include a Winter Wonderland event at Iqaluit Square near NorthMart and the Elders Qammaq. Festivities will be taking place at the square with books on hand and candy and warm beverages being served on Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of these events are free and open to the public.