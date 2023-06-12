The Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Board (NLCB) has hit popular Iqaluit restaurant the Storehouse Bar & Grill with $9,000 in fines for three charges of contravening legislation, the Board announced in a June 12 news release.

During a recent show cause hearing, the restaurant plead guilty to two charges of permitting intoxicated persons to remain on the licensed premises, and another charge of allowing quarrelsome and disorderly conduct to take place on the licensed premises, the release explained.

The board found those charges were substantiated.

“The Board believes that once it has granted a licence, the licence holder has an obligation to comply with the Liquor Act and Liquor Regulations, and in that way to ensure the safe and responsible use of alcohol in the community,” NLCB Chairperson Valerie Inukpak stated.

“It is particularly concerning when licence holders continue to serve alcohol to persons who are already clearly intoxicated. The Board also has concerns about the lack of adequate security on these licensed premises and expects the licence holder to address that concern.”

In addition to the fines imposed, the Board will also suspend the Storehouse’s licence on June 14, 16 and 17, and require that all staff take a training course in the next 60 days.

The release concluded by noting that show cause hearings often relate to the offence of serving intoxicated persons, and that the board has the authority to distribute fines of up to $5,000 per offence. The board can also suspend licenses for periods of up to a year.