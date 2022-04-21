A sled dog in Iqaluit has tested positive for rabies, Nunavut’s Department of Health announced on Thursday.

All other sled dogs on the team are currently being monitored and isolated. City residents are advised to be on the lookout for foxes in the area.

If bitten by a dog or fox, Iqalummiut are to go to the Qikiqtani General Hospital immediately. If not treated quickly, rabies infections can be fatal.

Symptoms of rabies in an animal include making strange noises, choking, staggering, frothing at the mouth and strange behavior.

Domestic animals that spend time tied outdoors should be monitored for signs of rabies.

If anyone notices these signs, they are to avoid the animal and report it to a conservation officer (867-875-7780) or the regional environmental office (867-975-4817).