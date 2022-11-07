The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 168 will be hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies the morning of November 11 to honour and remember Canadian veterans.

Kicking off the 2022 Iqaluit Poppy Campaign, Branch #168 president Cliff Laurin presented the Legion’s first Remembrance Day poppy to Nunavut Commissioner Eva Aariak on October 27.

The first poppy is usually given to the Governor-General’s representative in each province and territory. The Commissioner performs many similar duties to the Governor-General such as swearing in political representatives.

“Every Canadian pauses in silence to remember the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country during times of war, any type of conflict with countries as well as in peace. As Canadians we honour those who fought for Canada,” said Aariak.

From World War One to Afghanistan, Iqalummiut will gather to remember those who have made sacrifices for their country and what it represents.

“They gave their lives and their futures so that we may live in peace in Canada and many of the aboriginal people have also taken part in those wars. Our local rangers in each community are also a very important part of that day.”

“It’s very important to many people in the communities because their forefathers or grandfathers or perhaps even their fathers have served in war in various locations. They play an important role in remembering their relatives,” added Aariak.

This will be the first Remembrance Day in over 70 years without Queen Elizabeth II as the British Monarch. King Charles III will preside over this year’s ceremonies for the Crown.