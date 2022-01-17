On Monday morning, Nunavut’s chief public health officer announced shortened isolation periods.

Those who have received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine will typically be required to isolate for seven days.

Unvaccinated individuals will need to be in isolation for a minimum of 10 days. High-risk contacts and household contacts, regardless of vaccination status, will also isolate for 10 days, after the last exposure, according to Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory’s chief public health officer.

“Evidence shows it is reasonable to shorten isolation for some individuals, depending on the situation,” Patterson said. “Isolation continues to be vital to containing outbreaks and transmission. Please remain isolated for the time you are told to. If you take a self-test and it comes back negative, you must still complete your full isolation period. Leaving isolation early increases the risk of spreading Covid in a community, which will lead to tighter restrictions.”

Those who are isolating after travel should isolate for 10 days from arrival to Nunavut.

The isolation period is from either the start of symptoms or a positive test result.

Isolation will be extended if the person has not been asymptomatic for a 24-hour period.