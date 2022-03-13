Kugluktuk MLA Bobby Anavilok wasn’t in the legislature last week for the opening of the first session of the 6th Legislative Assembly.

He provided an explanation to his constituents on Friday via Facebook, informing them that he has been in isolation since the morning of March 7. He said his quarantine is scheduled to end on Monday, March 14, and he’s “recovering good.”

“I spoke with the nurse-in-charge and Covid is really spreading in Kugluktuk,” Anavilok stated. “We really need to work together and slow or even better, stop the spread.”

The Government of Nunavut’s Covid update on March 10 showed that Kugluktuk officially has 26 cases of the virus.

Anavilok added that the Nunavut Health Department has contacted the RCMP and made them aware that anyone can contact the police if they are aware of residents who are not following Covid-19 guidelines or restrictions, in order for enforcement to occur and to help reduce the number of cases.

“As your MLA, I am asking all Kugluktukmiut to come together and respect each other, follow guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing to help with what your going through,” Anavilok wrote.