In less than two weeks, members of the Hay River Community Garden are hoping to rejuvenate a lost tradition.

There hasn’t been a rubber duck race fundraiser in Hay River in 20 years.

Supporters of the community garden have been selling tickets to adopt a rubber ducks for a race that will take place Aug. 28.

Megan Russell, president of the community garden, Nancy Neave, director and Darryl Buhler, volunteer were at the Fisherman’s Wharf Aug. 14 to boost sales and give a final promotional push for the coming event.

“The ideas is that people can purchase a ticket and that gets them a duck with a number on it added to the race,” Neave explained. “We’re dropping them at the old Pine Point bridge at 11 a.m. and the finish line is at Bob McMeekin Chamber Park.”

Neave said it is uncertain how long it might take the ducks to reach the finish line, but there will be events happening at the park in correspondence with the race that will include kids games and information about gardening practices as well as the community garden.

Tickets will be available for about six weeks at Super A Foods on Saturday afternoons, Aurora Ford and the Fisherman’s Wharf.

“The winner has the potential of all sales happen to win 50/50 of the dollar amount sold, which could be up to a $10,000 prize,” Buhler said.

The second prize winner will receive $2,000 donated by Cando and third place will get a Honda lawn mower donated by Aurora Ford.

It is hoped that money raised will go to the garden’s general fund which can help with repairs on its property and infrastructure, Buhler explained.

“We also want to promote more gardening and more healthy choices and all those sorts of good things,” Buhler said.

For Buhler he sees the event as a bit nostalgic and hopes reviving the fundraiser can bring an exciting community event that people can look forward to.

“A different non-profit had done it years ago with the same idea,” he said. “ It’s kind of nice to bring it back and just have a fun fundraiser because it is not just pulling a number from a hat. It’s more like it’s an event. It’s a duck going down the river.”