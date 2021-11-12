Nerds, gamers, collectors, this is not a drill: Yellowknife’s gaming and culture convention is back this weekend at the Multiplex.

Yellowknifers of all ages can check out Ptarmicon starting at noon on Nov. 13 and 14, organizer and president Reigh Foster said.

The event started in 2012 as a chance for people to connect in person while “doing nerdy things together,” she said.

This year’s event is a scaled-back affair, featuring less than half the vendors they’ve had in the past.

Card collectors won’t want to miss Narlos Collections’ booth showcasing a collection con organizers call “fantastic.”

Artist Carey Bray will also be there, selling his art prints featuring popular comic-book characters.

Foster is encouraging everyone who visits to wear a costume.

“Even if it’s just what you wore for Halloween,” she said.

Those who dress up can enter Ptarmicon’s costume contest for a chance to win in one of three categories: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

“It’s good old-fashioned fun,” Foster said.

She said Ptarmicon has something for everyone, even those who wouldn’t normally label themselves a sci-fi or fantasy fan.

Foster recommends checking out the LARP (live action role play) demonstrations and workshops for fans of physical games.

She said the experience of fighting one’s friends with foam weapons can make for a fun workout.

“It’s a different way to exercise,” she said.

Foster promises organized areas for group table and video gaming — those who want to join the digital fun should bring a Nintendo Switch.

Con-goers can come with their own board games, or borrow one at the event. There will also be a board-game swap.

The only scheduled activity is the four role playing games (RPGs) that start at 1 p.m. each day. Foster recommended signing up ahead of time as there are only enough spots for five people per game, with just two games each day.

To pre-register, visit Ptarmicon’s Facebook page and see their pre-registration post’s comment section for the link.

Sign up to play one of four RPGs at Ptarmicon 2021

Those who plan to visit Ptarmicon will be required to show proof of double vaccination for entry and must wear a mask.