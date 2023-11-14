It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for.

Polls around the NWT will be closing at 8 p.m. this evening and once they do, be sure to follow the results at NNSL.com. We’ll be posting the vote totals as soon as they become available, along with reactions from the winners.

If you haven’t yet voted, you can still do so by visiting your polling station located on your voter’s card that you would’ve received in the mail from Elections NWT. If you didn’t receive a voter’s card, click on this link to visit the Elections NWT website and find the polling station in your area. You’ll need to bring proper identification and proof of residency in order to cast a ballot.

We’ll begin posting the results shortly after 8 p.m.