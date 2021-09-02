The drug ivermectin is not authorized to prevent or treat COVID-19, Health Canada announced on Aug. 31,

Health Canada states that ivermectin may cause serious health problems, based on reports the department has received.

Used in high doses, the drug can be dangerous for humans and may cause vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma or death.

Ivermectin is a prescription drug. In Canada it is authorized to treat parasitic worm infections in humans.

According to Health Canada, people have buying the veterinary version of ivermectin to help prevent or treat COVID-19.

Anyone who has purchased ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is asked to stop using the drug and discard it, by following proper chemical disposal rules.

If you have used ivermectin and have health concerns, contact a health-care professional and report any side effects to Health Canada.