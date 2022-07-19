Jameel Aziz has been confirmed as Yellowknife Education District No. 1’s next CEO and superintendent of schools, YK1’s board of trustees announced Monday.

Aziz will start the position on Aug. 15.

Taking over from Dr. Cindi Vaselenak, Aziz has worked in various communities in Manitoba and British Columbia as a teacher, coach, vice-principal, principal as well as an assistant superintendent of School District 58 – Nicola Similkameen in B.C.

“His professional service also includes executive and governance roles with the British Columbia Principals and Vice-Principals Association, serving as both president and executive director, and with the Canadian Association of Principals, as elected president,” reads YK1’s notice.

Furthermore, Aziz has experience in “secondary, elementary, French immersion, and distance/online education, and has developed positive engagement with Indigenous communities in his public education assignments.”

Vaselenak, will remain in the role until July 31. Assistant superintendent Shirley Zouboules will then assume acting responsibilities from Aug, 1 until Aziz assumes the role.