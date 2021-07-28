Jane Weyallon Armstrong has been elected as the new MLA for Monfwi, the legislative assembly said in a news release July 28.

Armstrong will be sworn in on Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. in the chamber of the legislative assembly.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Frederick Blake Jr. said he is pleased to welcome the MLA-elect to the assembly and looks forward to working with her.

“Mahsì to all candidates for putting their names forward and participating in the democratic process,” he said.

The Monfwi by-election was called to fill the seat vacated by Jackson Lafferty on June 4.

The Monfwi constituency is made up of the four Tłı̨chǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Gamèti, Wekweèti and Whati.