Residents of Jean Marie River have been told they can go home.

The evacuation order for the community was lifted on Thursday and residents are now able to return to their home. But that lifting comes with a warning that the order has been dropped to an evacuation alert as the fire is not completely extinguished.

NWT Fire stated that the areas closest to the community have been put out and the north perimeter is secure, but the fire will continue to show some activity within the middle of the burn and along the south end of the fire.

Residents are being told to drive carefully as crews continue to work on the fire and equipment is stationed on the side of the access road. The area will remain busy as water drops from helicopters will continue. Crews will continue putting out hot spots as well.

“The weather is expected to be hot, dry, and windy over the next few days,” read a statement. “It is important for residents to be ready to evacuate again if necessary, in case the fire picks up and breaches control lines. The fire will be monitored very closely.”